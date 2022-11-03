CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 5,028 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 144,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3,878.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 70,592 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 239.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. UBS Group cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

