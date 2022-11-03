Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 803,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 106,189 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $23,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 31.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 358.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 28,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 342,102 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 51.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 644,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,045,000 after purchasing an additional 218,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of FCX opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

