CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $95,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $153,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 42.0% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of AUR opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $17.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on AUR shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

