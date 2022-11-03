Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,691 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Public Storage by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Public Storage by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Down 8.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of PSA stock opened at $283.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.40. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $280.83 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

