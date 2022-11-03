Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.23 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Enphase Energy worth $24,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 54,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH stock opened at $289.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.04.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,428 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,298. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.