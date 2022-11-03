Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $24,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 41.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 49,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

