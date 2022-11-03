Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,065 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $23,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Black Knight by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,309,000 after acquiring an additional 134,522 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,317,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,373,000 after acquiring an additional 126,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.89 million. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

