CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKCC. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 84,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

