CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

