41,490 Shares in Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 41,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 33.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRT opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, develops adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies. It develops TCR Library, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for ten TCRs reactive to mutated KRAS, TP53, and EGFR from its TCR library for the treatment of non-small cell lung, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, ovarian, and bile duct cancers; hunTR, a human neoantigen T-cell receptor platform; and mbIL-15 to treat solid tumors.

