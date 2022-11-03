CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

