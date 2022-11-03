CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Lane Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.74 million and a PE ratio of 5.85.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

