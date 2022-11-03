CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 512,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,099.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 438,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 401,638 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,581,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,230.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 211,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 195,532 shares during the period.

Shares of BITO opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $44.29.

