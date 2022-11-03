GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $9.74. GDS shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 24,542 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDS. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.95.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. Research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 57.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 836.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

