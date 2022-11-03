iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $109.76

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.76 and last traded at $109.77, with a volume of 8064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337,952 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,328,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

