iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $109.76

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $109.76 and last traded at $109.77, with a volume of 8064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.97.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.05.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Featured Stories
