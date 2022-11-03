Angus Cole Acquires 1,000 Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG) Stock

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angus Cole acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.25 per share, with a total value of C$69,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,771,325.

Angus Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Angus Cole acquired 500 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.00 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Angus Cole acquired 200 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Angus Cole acquired 500 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.03 per share, with a total value of C$34,515.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Angus Cole acquired 900 shares of Clairvest Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$69.00 per share, with a total value of C$62,100.00.

Clairvest Group Stock Performance

TSE:CVG opened at C$69.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.65. Clairvest Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$55.00 and a 1 year high of C$80.05.

Clairvest Group Company Profile

Clairvest Group ( TSE:CVG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($3.00) million during the quarter.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

