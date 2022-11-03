Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.35

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.35 and last traded at $67.36, with a volume of 1561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Valaris had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $147,895.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,888.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 34.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

