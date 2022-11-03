SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.55

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.55 and last traded at $65.49, with a volume of 229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.63.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.43 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 27.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

