Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.74

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFRD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Weatherford International Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.25). Weatherford International had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,044,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,716,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 508,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 215,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

