Skender Fani Purchases 57,839 Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) Director Skender Fani purchased 57,839 shares of Jupiter Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $47,427.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,427.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Skender Fani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jupiter Wellness alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, Skender Fani purchased 101 shares of Jupiter Wellness stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $83.83.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JUPW opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jupiter Wellness ( NASDAQ:JUPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative return on equity of 152.31% and a negative net margin of 438.51%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JUPW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.