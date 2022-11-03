Skender Fani Purchases 57,839 Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) Director Skender Fani purchased 57,839 shares of Jupiter Wellness stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $47,427.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,427.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Skender Fani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 24th, Skender Fani purchased 101 shares of Jupiter Wellness stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $83.83.
Jupiter Wellness Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JUPW opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JUPW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jupiter Wellness Company Profile
Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.
