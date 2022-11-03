Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. Sells 1,100 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Masco Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Masco by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

