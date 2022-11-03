Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $70,050.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,892,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.72.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 683.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

