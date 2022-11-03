Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CFO Purchases $59,400.00 in Stock

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROXGet Rating) CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 334,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,792.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TROX opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.79. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 13.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

