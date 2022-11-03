Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) EVP Thomas J. Noack Sells 715 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $70.21 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

