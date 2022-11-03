Rothschild Robert De Sells 790 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 790 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $59,526.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,527,163.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Rothschild Robert De sold 409 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $31,292.59.

On Friday, October 21st, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,440 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $111,614.40.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Rothschild Robert De sold 400 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $31,740.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.81. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day moving average is $82.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.89%.

Separately, TheStreet raised PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

