Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion.

Newmont Stock Down 5.2 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

NYSE:NEM opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after buying an additional 703,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after acquiring an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.