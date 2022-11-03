Timothy Stonehocker Sells 22,600 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $62,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,190,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Friday, October 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,280 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $9,610.40.

On Monday, October 3rd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,779 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $9,726.50.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,356 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $10,202.24.

On Friday, September 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38.

On Saturday, August 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,043 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $14,775.99.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 8.0 %

SOUN stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.16. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth about $293,000.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.