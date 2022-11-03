The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,109 shares of company stock worth $12,331,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $45,154,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

