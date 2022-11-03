Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Down 7.5%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 279,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,411,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.26.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Stories

