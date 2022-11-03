Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Trading Down 7.2%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.42 and last traded at $37.42. 3,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 467,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Digi International Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

