Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Trading Down 7.2%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.42 and last traded at $37.42. 3,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 467,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.
Digi International Trading Down 1.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Digi International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
