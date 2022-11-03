Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Down 6%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91. 2,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,020,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

Evolent Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,910. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $3,552,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Evolent Health by 18.7% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 41,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

