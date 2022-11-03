CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Down 4.5%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.11 and last traded at $37.32. Approximately 11,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 721,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. TheStreet upgraded CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.45.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $92,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 174.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

