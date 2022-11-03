Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Trading Down 3.8%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 3,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 898,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

