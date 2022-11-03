Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Trading Down 3.8%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.73. Approximately 3,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 898,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
