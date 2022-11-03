First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.37

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.37 and last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. The stock has a market cap of $606.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 646,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

