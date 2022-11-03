Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.43

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.43 and last traded at $49.43, with a volume of 576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

