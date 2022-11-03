TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock to $67.00. The company traded as high as $58.30 and last traded at $58.13, with a volume of 251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCBK. StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 59,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 45,658 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,105,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

