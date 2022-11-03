Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.05

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Health Assurance Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Assurance Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Arena Investors LP grew its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arena Investors LP now owns 355,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 2,545.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 661,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 636,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

