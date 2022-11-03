CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.00

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 22300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth about $2,281,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,952,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.