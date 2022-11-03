Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $430.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $437.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. Credit Acceptance has a one year low of $397.58 and a one year high of $703.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by $1.78. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 54.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

