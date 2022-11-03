AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Mizuho

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AME. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.80.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $130.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 18.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 68.3% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 607,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $5,196,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.