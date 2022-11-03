CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $96.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.40% and a negative net margin of 4,274.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,402,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $289,982,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.