Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 160.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 724.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

PBF Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

