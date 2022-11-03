Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 127,174 Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,174 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bakkt were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bakkt by 1,121.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BKKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bakkt from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Bakkt stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

