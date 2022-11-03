Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 12,844 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $235,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRDM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of IRDM opened at $50.30 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,257.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,422,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,245 shares of company stock worth $7,258,904. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

