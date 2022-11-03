Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,631 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

