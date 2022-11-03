Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIXX. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 75.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

CIXX stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32. CI Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $24.52.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $444.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on CIXX. Scotiabank cut their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

