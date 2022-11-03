Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.65% of Iris Energy worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $3,665,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the first quarter worth $1,335,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 65,761 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 53,226 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Iris Energy by 60.3% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IREN. Cowen lowered shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Shares of Iris Energy stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. Iris Energy Limited has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

