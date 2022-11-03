Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 58,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 104.9% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.