Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 41.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Snap-on by 25.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 4.5% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE:SNA opened at $220.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.40. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Insider Activity at Snap-on
In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
