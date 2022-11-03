Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 31,487 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,151,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,932,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

